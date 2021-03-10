ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the service elongation of academic staff of tertiary institutions in Borno State.

Zulum has assented to the bill passed by the Borno State House of Assembly on the service elongation.

A statement from the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Baba Sheikh Haruna indicates that, the tenure of service year of the academic staff is now 65 years of retirement age and 40 years of service.

” The approval followed a bill sent to the legislature by the Executive for the elongation of service year of academic Staff of tertiary institutions in the country.

” The Nine tertiary institutions in Borno to benefit include the Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri, Kashim Ibrahim College of Education Maiduguri, Umar Ibn Ibrahim College of Education Science and Technology Bama, College of Education Waka-Biu, Mohammed Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies Maiduguri, Mohammed Lawan College of Agriculture Maiduguri, Abba Ashigar College of Business and Management Studies Konduga, College of Nursing and Midwifery Maiduguri and the College of Health and Technology Maiduguri,” Babasheikh said.

He added that the service elongation takes effect from November 2020.