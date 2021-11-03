Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has congratulated Zannah Mustapha for winning a CNN hero award, after being named as one of 10 men and women making huge impacts to humanity, around the world.

Zulum, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, described Zannah’s naming as a great honour, not only to him but to all people of Borno State, the northeast and Nigerians as a whole.

Zulum said Zannah’s philanthropic educational support to orphans and the less privileged children through the Future Prowess Islamic Foundation, is worth the highest recognition in the world, and said by Allah’s grace, that singular act will earn him Aljanna Firdaus in the hereafter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor called on other citizens, especially those with means, to find ways of making selfless contributions through opportunities that may not necessarily involve funding. He noted that with Borno’s peculiar situation, there are opportunities for citizens with specialize skills to offer voluntary services.

in the form of school teaching, counselling or mentorship, to persons in need of support.