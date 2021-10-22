Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, said arrangements have been concluded to ensure closure of all internally displaced person (IDP) camps that are inside Maiduguri Metropolitan on or before December 31, 2021.

He disclosed this to the State House correspondents on Friday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He also said on November 27, the Borno State government will ensure the resettlement of IDPs that are living in different provinces of Niger Republic to Mallam Fatori.

According to him, “I came to brief Mr. President on efforts made by Borno State government in ensuring the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

“Also the Borno State government has started and arrangements have been concluded to ensure closure of all internally displaced person camps that are inside Maiduguri Metropolitan on or before 31st of December 2021.

“In addition to this, Borno State government is also making efforts in collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to continue with the repatriation of Nigerians.

“Furthermore, on the 27th of November, the Borno state government will ensure the resettlement of IDPs that are living in different provinces of Niger to Mallam Fatori. Mallam Fatori is a local government headquarters in Borno State. But somehow, we don’t have the human population in these local government areas because of the insurgency.

“Now, that we have achieved a reasonable degree of peace, the Borno State government had intended to resettle Mallam Fatori communities on 27th of next month.

“To this effect, the Nigerian military is providing all the needed support to the government of Borno State. I’m pleased to inform you also that the Chief of Naval Staff has ensured the return of the Naval Base to Baga last month.

“These are some of the reasons why I came to brief Mr. President and I also requested Mr. President to continue to provide more support in ensuring that the growing number of ISWAP operating especially in the southern part and northern part of Borno State, are being handled appropriately.

“So, these are some of the reasons why I came here. But most importantly, Mr. President has assured me that he will do everything possible to support the effort by Borno State of returning internally displaced persons to their ancestral home.

“He has done before and I hope this time around, he will also support the noble cause. The people of Borno State and indeed the government are most grateful to Mr. President for all the efforts that he has been making, with a view to bringing succor to the internally displaced persons in the state,” he added.