Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, is currently in Niger Republic on the invitation of President Muhammadu Bazoum, to discuss repatriation Nigerian refugees in the country.

President Bazoum on Thursday hosted Zulum alongside Governor of Diffa region, Isa Lameen, Senator Abubakar Kyari and Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, to a closed-door meeting in Diffa town in Niger Republic.

The meeting focused on repatriation of Nigerian refugees, who fled communities in different parts of northern Borno, since 2014, over attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

The meeting commenced soon after Governors Zulum amd Lameen received President Bazoum at Tandja Momadou Airport in Diffa.

LEADERAHIP reports that Diffa is located within close proximity to some communities in northern Borno while a number of communities in northern Borno share land borders with Niger Republic.

Government and citizens in both countries have been collaborating on security and management of refugees who mostly fled from Mobbar, Monguno and other local government areas in northern Borno to Diffa.

Zulum spoke to journalists shortly after the meeting, saying: “The outcome is very fruitful, we have taken a number of decisions, which includes the reparation of Borno citizens back to our communities. These people have been in Niger in the last six years.

“With significant improvement regarding our security situation, our people are now looking forward to returning to their communities. We will work with all relevant institutions to ensure safe and dignified return of citizens.

“We shall do everything possible within our reach to safely resettle our people within the shortest possible time.”