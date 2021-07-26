Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has ordered the renovation of primary schools being attended by children of police personnel.

Zulum also directed the allocation of land to Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), for the establishment of a skills acquisition centre that would train widows and orphans of deceased police personnel.

The governor gave both directives at the weekend while receiving the wife of the inspector-general of police, who is POWA’s president, Hajiya Hajara Usman Baba Alkali, at the Government House in Maiduguri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IGP’s wife, had during her remarks, informed Governor Zulum about the deplorable conditions of Police Primary Schools in Maiduguri, seeking the governor’s intervention.

She also requested allocation of land to POWA for the establishment of a skills acquisition centre through which the association planned to train widows and orphans of policemen, who have passed on.

Zulum in his response, promptly gave directives for rehabilitation works that would be carried out after needs evaluation.

The governor also directed the Borno State Geographic information services (BOGIS), to immediately identify and allocate suitable land to POWA.

The IGP’s wife, who hails from Borno State, commended Zulum on his laudable efforts towards restoration of peace and progressive development.