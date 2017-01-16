Edo Residents Laud Obaseki On Road Rehabilitation— Jan 16, 2017 4:23 pm | Comment
Residents in Benin City, the Edo State capital has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for embarking on massive…
The member of the House of Representatives, representing Kolokuma/Opokuma and Yenagoa Federal Constituency, Hon. Douye Diri has…
An Oil Sector Transparency advocacy group known as the Transparency in Petroleum Exploration and Development Initiative (TIPEDI)…
There are indications that more airlines, especially domestic carriers, may join Nigeria’s aviation industry in 2017. Sources…
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned the investing public against the risk involved in investing in…
The Nigerian stock market recorded its first weekly gain for the year, last week after a bearish…
The first full day of the 2016/2017 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) returned with…
Nigerian players will continue to lose out in the CAF Africa Player of the Year award except…
Everton produced a brilliant performance to stun Manchester City and deliver a serious blow to Pep Guardiola’s…
IDUMOBU United of Idumuobu Quarters emerged champions in last year’s (2016) Idumuje Unor Inter-Vilalge Football Competition after…
Blaze Empire’s hot sensational act, Veezyblaze Ulu, real name Ulu Vincent Chijioke has released an intriguing song…
GOtv subscribers will, for the first time, have the opportunity to watch Big Brother Naija, the runaway…
Miss Okojie Juliana is from Esan South of Edo State. The beautiful graduate of Agricultural Economic and…
The airwaves is about to get the feel of one of the dopest young talent in the…
The media screening of American crime drama, Live By Night held a few days ago at Silverbird…
Despite complaints of poor cinema schedules for Three Wise Men, producer of the flick, Opa Williams, said…
Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, in this interview with select journalists,…
Hon Sani Zoro represents Gagarawa/Gumel/Maigatari/ Suletankarkar Federal constituency of Jigawa State. He is also chairman, House Committee…
The death of former Governor of Niger state Engr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure was as shocking as it…
Less than five weeks to the end of the administration of Dr. Olusegun Mimiko in Ondo state,…
The PDP Caucus in the National Assembly last Tuesday held a meeting aimed at saving the soul…
What is your take on the recent gale of impeachments targeting at speakers? Well, like you may…
Nigeria-born Aminah Sagoe is the Founder and CEO of Emmaus Beauty, a natural skin care line. She began…
Get Help Worldwide is one of the World’s most organized Mutual Aid / Crowd Funding / Donation…
Have always said it and would continue to. The easiest way to completely get rid of one…
Federal government has disagreed with the Bring Back Our Girls, #BBOG group over the proposal to postpone…
As the BringBackOurGirls(BBOG) group ended it’s Global Week of Action to mark the 1000 Days of the …
The #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, not to be silent over incessant killing of…
The federal government has assured that all hands are currently on deck to ensure the safe return…
When the Anchor Borrowers Programme was launched in 2015, it was focused on improving the local production…
After spending eight years in the White House as America’s 44th President, Barack Obama will hand over…
There are some situations where you find yourself using the phone of a friend, colleague or your…
The next big thing in the technology world is artificial intelligence (AI). Big tech organisations like Apple…
By Anthony Awunor The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has said the proposed repair…
By Kunle Olasanmi The Lagos State government yesterday got the nod of the Supreme Court to re-open…
By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah. As the country, nay, the world, commemorates the 1,000th day of the abduction of…
By Chika Izuora. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it has commenced efforts to reduce product…
Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?— LEADERSHIP Newspaper (@LeadershipNGA) September 6, 2016
The Armed Forces of Nigeria, yet again, yesterday, January 15, held activities to mark the remembrance of…
The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kenya, Ambassador Amina Mohamed, is passionate about Africa. The passion is what is driving her to vie for the position of the chairperson of the…
After visiting Triton Farms to see aquaculture businesses; nursery/hatchery for the production of fingerlings and brood stock in Ikeja and earthen ponds for catfish and tilapia in Asejire, Iwo and…
The 14th of this month will make it 730 days, 17,520 hours and 1,051,200 minutes that the Chibok girls would have been under captivity. It could be recalled that on…
One of the major requirements of the contemporary Nigerian politician is to have money. After all, Saddam Hussein once said that if one cannot be corrupted with money, one can…
Last week could have been named the Jim Obaze week. It was, really. How a relatively obscure public servant was thrust on the headlines with shards of his alleged misdemeanour…
The attempt on Friday by a group to stage a protest against the foreign exchange policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria failed as the group led by Deji Adeyanju,…
On January 20, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United State of America following a long tradition of Presidential democracy that has endured. The…