Gambia: Nigeria On Standby To Evacuate Citizens— Jan 9, 2017 8:35 pm | Comment
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, has said that the…
The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has insisted that fire extinguisher (FEV), Light Sign Violation (LSV) and Caution…
The Nigeria Police Force, yesterday, paraded seven suspected kidnappers, who were allegedly responsible for the kidnap of…
Justice Abdulaziz Anka of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the…
With a proposed appropriation bill deficit of N2.269 trillion in 2017 of which N1.252 trillion is to…
Dangote Flour Mill (DFM) Plc has emerged the best performing stock in 2016 in percentage terms having…
Tiger Woods has confirmed he will play his first regular-season European Tour event for three years at…
Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has expressed his satisfaction with his captain, John Obi Mikel’s move…
The chairman Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Dino Melaye, has called on the…
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has praised Mikel Obi’s contribution to ‘The Blues’ in the 10 years he…
In what could be described as a bigger and better funfair, 2016 edition of the annual Calabar…
H ere are the six top upcoming Yoruba rappers Nigerians should watch out for in 2017. Let…
Residents of Ogbodo community in Isio¬kpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, especially those who had…
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nigeria was among other nationals that participated in the…
Well, it just got real … Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty, is now smack in the middle of…
Comedy pioneer Alibaba gifted a car to one of the fast-rising comedians who contested at his recently…
CHIBUZO UKAIBE, writes on the intrigues surrounding the alarm raised by Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose over…
Although 2019 appears far, politicians in Nasarawa state especially those who have their eyes fixed on the…
In this report, HEMBADOON ORSAR writes on the challenges of ending the malaria epidemic in Nigeria. Nigeria…
In this interview with CHIBUZO UKAIBE, the Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party…
The House of Representatives will on Tuesday, January 10 resume for the 2017 legislative year, ADEBIYI ADEDAPO…
The recent impeachment of the speaker of Jigawa state house of assembly exposes the crack in the…
Get Help Worldwide is one of the World’s most organized Mutual Aid / Crowd Funding / Donation…
The 2016 Face Of University Nigeria pageant took centre stage last weekend in Lagos as several…
Social media has changed almost everything including the way you celebrate Christmas. This is not surprising because…
Lagos is the Centre of excellence, the engine room of Nigeria and the city that never sleeps….
As the country, nay, the world, commemorates the 1,000th day of the abduction of schoolgirls from Government…
The Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG) has expressed gratitude to the management of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group…
The #BringBackourGirls group has called for all hands to be on deck in ensuring the successful return…
As the day 1000 of the Chibokgirls abduction approaches, the #BringBacKOurGirls group has expressed worry over federal…
Rules for the settlement and clearing of transactions on exchange market contracts and for the handling of…
Paul Krugman et al conveniently forget that corruption, cronyism and contempt for the rule of law long…
It is normal for Nigerians, especially women – old and young – to visit other parts of…
“And the cows that were ugly and gaunt ate up the seven sleek, fat cows” -Genesis 41:4…
By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah. As the country, nay, the world, commemorates the 1,000th day of the abduction of…
By Chika Izuora. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it has commenced efforts to reduce product…
By Osa Okhomina. An angry housewife identified as Mrs. Favour Parker has allegedly killed her 67 years…
By Bukola Idowu, Olushola Bello, Tony Awunor, Zaka Khaliq, George Okojie and Yusuf Babalola GDP to grow…
For the umpteenth time, telecommunications operators and service providers are, again, putting pressure on the regulatory agency…
The Statistics Department, Central Bank of Nigeria conducts a monthly survey of purchasing and supply executives of manufacturing and non-manufacturing organizations in 13 locations in Nigeria: - two states in…
For Nigerians from all walks of life, 2016 is a year characterised by unfavourable economic climate marked by recession, hardships, and starvation. There were flip-flops in the fiscal and monetary…
DISCLAIMER: Last week, I wrote a poem titled ‘Change Starts With Me Sonnet’ as my article. Unfortunately, it was rearranged and its form broke in a manner that didn’t make…
The takeover of Sambisa forest, the last enclave of the Boko Haram insurgents is the greatest New Year gift for all peace loving people here in Nigeria. What has been…
The book is nearly seven years in print but I didn’t get a hold of it until sometime last year. Someone very close, whom I had told I wanted to…
The time was December 2015 and the venue, filling stations across towns and cities, the nook and crannies of the country. The stage was that of chaos, anarchy, commotion, stress,…
The Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, has warned that countries in the horn of Africa are likely to see a rise in hunger and further decline of local livelihoods in…