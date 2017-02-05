IBB Returns From Medical Vacation In Switzerland— Feb 5, 2017 10:37 pm | Comment
The former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, returned on Sunday from his medication vacation in Switzerland….
The former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, returned on Sunday from his medication vacation in Switzerland….
Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has implemented the Consolidated Tertiary Institution Salary Structure (CONTISS) for lecturers…
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Senator Shehu Sani on Sunday said Nigerians don’t…
OLAJIDE FABAMISE (Lagos), writes that the plight of manufacturers in the country is increasingly being compounded by…
The managing director of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), Mr Umana Okon Umana has…
Comrade Oyinkan Olasanoye, first female President, Association of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), in this interview…
The indomitable lions of Cameroon have won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon after coming…
Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas were all on target as Chelsea defeated Arsenal 3-1 at…
Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has revealed that he has found new defenders who would help…
Former president of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has revealed that the negative impact of the current…
The #BBNaija 2017 journey for Soma and Miyonse ended Sunday as they were evicted from the Big…
Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face or 2baba, has announced the cancellation of the protest…
This has become a culture of the Entertainment Desk that every year we look at some exciting…
Delta Air Lines has concluded arrangements to bring Nollywood to the skies with Nigerian-made movies on board…
Certainly this is not the best of time for Nollywood actor, Mr. Obi Madubuogwu, who is lying…
2Face Idibia who rescheduled his planned protest from the 5th February, 2017 against Nigeria’s Federal Government to…
In this interview, Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, COAS reveals it all…
Dr Stephen Hwande is the Medical Director of First Fertility Hospital based in Makurdi. In this interview…
The incidence of Boko Haram in North-eastern Nigeria has left the region with a number of emergencies…
By Monica Edem The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria many not have spelt out responsibilities…
The Bank of Industry is gradually but steadily supporting small and medium enterprises in an overall move…
As the constitutionally stipulated tenure of Justice Walter Onnoghen as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria comes to…
You aren’t happy with your job. You aren’t passionate about it and have to drag yourself out…
Valentine is a very special day to celebrate love. As it is a few days away, Men…
Africa is a continent rich in culture, tradition, diversity and food recipes. Jumia Travel shares 5 mouth-watering…
Failure of any kind is tough. Most people talk about how failure is part of success and…
The #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group has called on the Federal Government to work towards securing the release of…
The #BringBacKOurGirls(BBOG) group has stated that it didn’t only stop at demanding for the rescue of…
A United States based Human Rights Activist and lawyer, Mr. Emmanuel Ogebe, has dragged the federal government…
A socio-cultural organization of the Chibok (Kibaku) people, home and in diaspora, Kibaku Area Development Association (KADA)…
The Annual Conference of the African Union(AU) which ended in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital Wednesday, February…
Believe it or not, men do have a competitive edge when it comes to losing weight,…
President Muhammadu Buhari displayed his political naivety when he declared in the beginning of this administration that…
Northern Nigeria, the largest region in the country, is arguably the most misunderstood region in the country….
Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?— LEADERSHIP Newspaper (@LeadershipNGA) September 6, 2016
The nation is awash with reports of the alarming rate of consumption of illicit drugs and psychotropic…
The President Muhammadu Buhari administration recently presented a three-year Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) running from 2017 to 2019. The government proposed to borrow N3.21 trillion to finance a growing…
I am compelled to address this piece to, in particular, the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu State, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Founder, Synagogue Church Of All Nations, (SCOA), Pastor …
It is quite unfortunate that “Donald Duck” emerged as the President of the United States. For a country that prides itself as an archetypal nation and leader of the “free…
Perhaps no other issue has shown the glaring decline of Nigeria’s foreign policy and reduced international prestige than the just concluded African Union (AU) elections, this week in Addis Ababa.…
They say there’s no going back on the decision to close the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja for six weeks, starting March 8. That’s what Minister of State, Ministry of…
Let me start by thanking Congressman, Christopher H. Smith, Chairman U.S. House Sub-Committee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organisations for inviting me to share my views…
It is time to rethink our national security architecture. The current security architecture in place today was created by the military and largely upheld by the 1999 constitution. The Nigerian…