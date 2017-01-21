Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
2019: Eket People Drums Support for Gov Emmanuel Re-election
Niger Delta Problems Caused By Indigenes – Loyibo
Why We Are Angry With NDDC Boss – Ex-Militant Leaders
Sahara Group Renovates Library To Boost Learning In Tanzania
The Gambia: UN Congratulates Barrow On Inauguration As President

The Gambia: UN Congratulates Barrow On Inauguration As President

Jan 21, 2017 6:00 am
Ugly Tales Of Abuja Ghettos

Ugly Tales Of Abuja Ghettos

Jan 21, 2017 5:55 am
Jos Residents Cry Out Over Poisonous Water From State Board

Jos Residents Cry Out Over Poisonous Water From State Board

Jan 21, 2017 5:52 am
Oil Marketers Groan Over N660bn Debt

Oil Marketers Groan Over N660bn Debt

Jan 21, 2017 5:47 am
The Gambia: Jammeh Finally Agrees To Hand Over

The Gambia: Jammeh Finally Agrees To Hand Over

Jan 21, 2017 5:45 am
Trump Sworn In As President Of Divided States Of America

Trump Sworn In As President Of Divided States Of America

Jan 21, 2017 5:44 am

News

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Features

Style

#ChibokGirls

Blogs

ghana-must-go-21

Download Alexa Toolbar

Ad

Sign up for our Newsletter

Photo of the Day

Join Leadership Community Forum

Editorial

edi-21

Finally, Trump Takes Over

— Jan 21, 2017 6:05 am

When, 18 months ago, the New York real estate mogul, Donald Trump, joined the race for a…

Leadership E-Paper

Exchange Rate

Daily Columns