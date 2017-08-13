Nuel O: Changing The Face Of Gospel Music

BY Anthony Ada Abraham, Abuja

Emmanuel Chukwujekwu Onyeme “Nuel O” is a Nigerian Christian singer, songwriter from SouthEastern Nigeria. Nuel .O is also a worship leader and a recording artiste, a key member of Lagos Central music team of The Salvation Army who started singing at a very tender age.

His determination to become one of the most famous singer in Nigeria and across the globe which has prompted his gospel début album titled “I Worship”

The Sixteenth track CD album has good inspirational songs such as I Worship, Imeela, You`re the Only One etc, whose lyrics are well arranged to lift souls into accessing the throne of God`s mercy.

The sixteenth track CD album which began receiving airplay last month confirms the celebrated artiste as a force to reckon with on the gospel music scene. According to the producer Olumide Adegun (Lumzy P) of audiohive studio .com, the songs on the album which have a combination of both traditional and contemporary (alternative rock) musical instruments fused with good rhythms has wooed all gospel music lovers who attended the launch.

His passion for gospel music started at the age of seven with the help of some church leaders in children`s ministry, these include sister Nnedinma Anagboso (YPSM back then) presently Major Nnedinma Egenti, Chief (Dr) Chika Monan ( Bandmaster) and Bro. Elias Ezeh.

According to him, music is his dream, and as a talented singer he was determined to achieve his Dreams despite loads of criticism from people. He knew that gospel music is not for commercial purpose but to help promote the gospel of Christ and to easily access the kingdom of God. This creative star believes that in the coming years, his songs would bring good news to many people and influence the whole nation as well as the world. He also believes that with his songs, generations to come would have a Godly music and lyrics to listen , sing and dance to instead of listening to negative music that don’t add meaning to ones life.

Hé also explained He had come to know Christ and continued for more than 23years to grow thereby. As a song writer who has written several songs, Nuel .O believes in writing from his heart and knowing what the Spirit of God is saying to the church. He is mostly inspired by the ministry of his mentor Don Moen, he has written songs such as I worship, Imeela , you`re the only one, I will give it all to you and still counting.

