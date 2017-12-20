2018 Hajj: NAHCON Inaugurates Airlines Screening Committee

BY TAOFEEK LAWAL, Abuja

As preparations for the 2018 hajj gathers momentum, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has inaugurated the committee to screen the 2018 Hajj air carriers as part of preparations towards recording a successful hajj operation.

The acting chairman of the commission who is also the commissioner in charge of policy, personnel, management and finance, Alhaji Yusuf Adebayo Ibrahim urged the committee to handle the assignment diligently and with the fear of Allah most especially in the screening of the would-be carriers based on the terms of reference given to them.

He said the selection of qualified and competent air carriers with viable capacity and wherewithal has become necessary to effectively airlift the intending pilgrims to and from Saudi Arabia and which serves as a prerequisite for a successful hajj operation.

Head of the committee and the commissioner in charge of operations, Alhaji Abdullah Modibbo Saleh, promised to work towards achieving the tasks assigned to them.

Part of the terms of references among others include; screening of prospective carriers that apply for airlift of pilgrims and those for excess luggage in respect of the 2018 Hajj, determining the suitability and capacity of the applicants (airlines) in line with the extant laws of the Nigerian Civil Aviation and ICAO standard and recommended practices.

Members of the committee cut across various stakeholders in the aviation sector.