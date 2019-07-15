Rotary Social Club, Not A Cult Group – DG Explains

Amid misconception that rotary club is a secret society, the new District Governor of rotary, District 9125, Dr Victor Onukwugha said the organization is not a Cult group but a social club that restricts its activities to charity.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP in Abuja, Onukwugha said it is true that some people try to ascribe rotary as a cult group but it is far from the truth.

According to him, “In my club as a president l inducted a Reverend Father and there are several pastors and clergies who are members of rotary. I think the misunderstanding is that rotary first started as a friendship club but it is a club ruled by charity.”

He noted that the in District 9125 comprising Abuja, 19 northern states and four states in the west, the over 2,465 members, and about 142 clubs have all executed impactful projects through clubs and Rotarians. “Rotary has done boreholes, promoted health care, especially in disease control and engaged in peace building processes like conflict resolutions. We have awarded scholarships to indigent students and empowered vulnerable youths and widows and these are done continually.”

The DG concluded that he would like to leave the district far better than he met it.