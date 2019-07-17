POLITICS
Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making public his assets declarations forms, in line with his electioneering campaign promise.
The party noted that such voluntary decision further demonstrates Governor Makinde’s commitment to transparency and good governance, for which the people of Oyo state voted massively for him in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.
PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, commended Governor Makinde for refusing to repudiate the promises he made in the heat of elections, which is an uncommon act of fidelity in our clime.
The PDP is assured that this stance will further endear him to the people of Oyo State as well as showcase our party as a party whose members make their words their bond.
“In this regard, the PDP is in no doubt as to Governor Makinde’s commitment and ability to deliver good governance and the much-expected development to the people of Oyo state
The PDP also encourages leaders at all levels to strive to remain faithful to promises they might have made in the course of electioneering campaigns.
Similarly, the PDP Presidential candidate in the 2019 election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, expressed delight at Makinde for fulfilling his electoral pledge of making his assets declaration public.
Atiku, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said the Governor, by this action, demonstrates that integrity is not a mere lip homage but a consistent course of action of an individual doing as they promised.
Atiku commended the Governor for his forthrightness and also expresses his support to him and his administration in delivering good governance in the Pace Setter’s state.
The statement added, “Recall that the Governor had hit the ground running after his swearing in as governor with ground breaking policies that seek to frontally address the problems of corruption in public and private sectors and also in advancing the access to universal basic education. These are programmes to which the PDP is heartily committed.
“The former Vice President is particularly proud of Governor Makinde because his action as the only elected public official so far to so publicly declare his assets speaks eloquently to the maxim of leadership by example.
“By this, the Governor has spoken without any ambiguity, that his administration will not condone corruption. His example is highly recommended to other leaders at all levels of government,” the statement noted.
