Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has revealed that unrealistic demands from Senior Staff Union members are responsible for the delay in the implementation of the New National Minimum Wage.

The head of service who said this at a Two Day Retreat for Top Management Staff of Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation as well as Administrators of various Man-power Training Institutes, held in Abuja, also revealed that a Presidential Committee on Consequential Adjustment has been set up for smooth execution of the minimum wage.

Oyo-Ita who queried that the demands of mainly the senior staff unions should not be allowed to affect the implementation of the minimum wage, also said in the bid to avoid the continuous delay caused by the consequential adjustment in the process, they sought the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari on the implementation of the minimum wage with effect from April, 2019

The number one civil servant while also explaining that the reason for the two day retreat was to develop the capacity of the service through internal sources revealed that;

“The retreat will engage all man-power training institutes on the vision of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan, FCSIP as it relates to capacity development and training”.

“This is specifically in the areas of SMAT-P and the LEAD-P programmes. The manpower development institutes are expected to provide the resource facility for these training modules. We don’t want to be leveraging on external consultants. If we use our MDIs, they will now have the opportunities to prove themselves and perform excellently well”, she said.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo
NEWS1 hour ago

Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court’s refusal to succumb to the pressure by the All Progressives...
NEWS1 hour ago

Olakunri’s Death: Nigeria Is No Longer Safe  – Clergy

Simeon Oluwole Borokin, Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese has said Nigeria was no longer safe at the moment due to...
NEWS1 hour ago

NEMA Accuses Shiites Of Burning Down 2 Quick Response Ambulances

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday accused members of the Shiite group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, of burning down...
NEWS1 hour ago

Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has revealed that unrealistic demands from Senior...
NEWS2 hours ago

Governor Obaseki Congratulates Sterling Bank Chairman, Asue Ighodalo On 60th Birthday

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Sterling Bank Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, on his 60th birthday, describing...
NEWS2 hours ago

PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu over the violent protest by the Islamic...
NEWS2 hours ago

LAWMA Intensifies Clearing Of Refuse Canal

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has commenced an intensive clearing exercise to unclog the Adeniji Adele Road canal, urging residents...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: