CBN Clarifies Proposed Policy On Restriction To Milk Importation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has made further clarifications on its proposed forex restriction to importers of milk in the country. The Bank said it was constrained to make the clarifications in response to those who feel hurt by the planned policy aimed at promoting the local production of milk in Nigeria. The Central Bank said those who criticise the move are misleading the general public by misrepresenting the ordinarily unassailable case for investments in local milk production and the medium to long-term benefits of the planned policy.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Milk importation is not banned. Indeed, the CBN has no such power. All we will do is to restrict sale of forex for the importation of milk from the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

“We wish to reiterate that we remain ready and are able to provide the needed finance to enable investors who genuinely want to engage in milk production,” director, Corporate Communications at the Bank, Isaac Okorafor, said in a statement, yesterday.

The Central Bank said while it’s aware that some of its policies may hurt some business interests, it appreciated Nigerians for the buy-in and intense interest in the policies of the CBN.

It, however, said that as a people-oriented institution, it would remain focused on the overarching and ultimate welfare of the Nigerian masses.