End Fuel Subsidy

The policy of government to subsidise the price of petroleum products has continued to generate controversy and for the right reasons. The policy, from whichever angle it is analysed, have been so thoroughly abused that it has out-lived the initial good intentions that necessitated its introduction. President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of his next level agenda, should summon the courage, do the needful and rethink the subsidy policy that has become a drain pipe in the nation’s resource allocation.

We recall that the plan by the Goodluck Jonathan administration to remove subsidy in 2012 was met with stiff resistance, specifically because of the timing, and the government was forced to reverse itself by bringing down the new petrol price from N141 to N97 to quell the nationwide protests that ensued.

A research report by BudgIT, a public – focused Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, last year revealed that Nigeria spent about N10 trillion on petrol import subsidy between 2006 and 2018. The NGO insisted that this amount came from the price shocks in the international energy market as well as the volatility in foreign exchange regime.

This newspaper is saddened that Nigeria is the only member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, that is importing refined fuel for local consumption more than 60 years after oil was discovered in commercial quantity.

Experts have consistently expressed worry that Nigeria is on the verge of bankruptcy as fuel and electricity subsidies as well as debt servicing continue to eat into the nation’s revenue and advised government to scrap fuel and electricity tariff subsidies in order to stabilise the economy.

On the international level, the International Monetary Fund, IMF, had called on the Federal Government to remove fuel subsidy, saying it is the right thing to do. Justifying its position on the matter, the Bretton Woods institution pointed out that with the low revenue mobilisation that exists in Nigeria in terms of tax to Gross Domestic Product, GDP, ratio it was important for the country to remove fuel subsidy. It went on to add that the policy reversal is guaranteed to release funds needed in other strategic sectors like health, education, and infrastructure.

So far, on the part of government, the response has been cautious at best even as it argues that subsidy removal will be done in phases in order not to aggravate the harsh economic condition that the citizens are already experiencing. We are compelled by the situation on ground to posit that the subsidy is not benefitting the average Nigerian for whom it was intended but the elite who dominate the transaction. In our opinion, the fear that the total removal of subsidy will have adverse effects on the prices of goods and services and worsen the living condition of the masses is only presumptive.

With the corruption in the system, subsidy as a policy, is no longer sustainable in view of the present economic realities. There’s no gain saying that the administration of President Buhari needs to summon the political will to remove fuel subsidy as this is the right thing to do. Spending over N10 trillion on fuel subsidy in over 10 years is totally unacceptable.

To put the N10 trillion in perspective, the Mambilla power project in Gembu, Taraba State which is guaranteed to add 3,500 megawatts to the national grid will cost only $5.8bn which is just about N1.140 trillion. That amount is only about one-tenth of the money spent on fuel subsidy over the period under reference. The Mambilla power project has been stalled for almost 45 years due to lack of funds. Similarly, another priority project for the country is the second Niger bridge which is estimated to gulp about N220 billion.

Suffice it to say, therefore, that the N10 trillion would have completed the Mambilla power project, second Niger Bridge and some other road projects in the country. And with this same amount, government could have built two new refineries which would have totally stopped the importation of fuel altogether.

It is impressive, in our view, to imagine the government spending N10 trillion in five years on education and health? The brain drain and medical tourism in the health sector will stop. This is not rocket science!

It is from this perspective that we urge the federal government to take this bold step of removing fuel subsidy and totally deregulate the oil sector. It should also not forget to put palliative measures in place to cushion the short term effect of the increase in the price of fuel. We believe that this will be a risk worth taking as the country will certainly be better for it in the long run.