EFCC Arrests Banker For N35m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested one Ayuba Yakubu, a banker with one of the new generation banks, for cheating and criminal diversion of depositors’ fund to the tune of about N35million.

Spokesperson of the EFCC, Tony Orilade noted that the suspect, being an account officer to the complainants was entrusted with millions of naira belonging to customers of Fidelity Bank, Kofar Ruwa branch in Kano and he was arrested by the EFCC operatives in Kano.

He also noted that preliminary investigations, however, revealed that he employed fraudulent means to divert the money to his personal use and he will soon be charged to court.