Gov Okowa Pays Special Tribute To James Ibori At 61

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has sent warm felicitations to former Delta Governor, Chief James Ibori as he clocks 61 years on August 4.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba, extolled Chief Ibori for his outstanding contributions to the development of Delta and Nigeria.

While congratulating Ibori on his birth anniversary, the Governor lauded the enigmatic political prowess of his former boss, describing him as a political colossus, astute administrator and an enthusiastic leader of impeccable value.

He said: “My distinguished leader, it is to your credit and other great leaders that oil producing states of the Niger Delta are enjoying 13% Derivation today”

“Your indefatigable role as a champion of Resource Control and Fiscal Federalism unarguably puts you among true patriots and one of the strong pillars of Nigeria’s democracy.”

The Governor recalled with emotions some of the sacrifices made by Chief Ibori to deepen Nigeria’s democracy and thanked him immensely for his role in his re-election for a second term in office.

”He affirmed that Chief Ibori’s uncompromising “posture on the issues of injustice and good governance in Nigeria stand him out as a rare breed and one of the cornerstones of Nigeria’s democracy, especially with his track record of persistence, consistency and effective leadership.”

“As the father of modern Delta, the Governor commends the visionary and inclusive leadership style that the ‘Odidigboigbo’ as he is fondly called, provided for the people of Delta for eight years, laying the foundation for a modern state, and building bridges of unity among the diverse ethnic groups in the state,”

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, Gov. Okowa rejoices with family members, friends, political and business associates of Chief James Ibori on the occasion of his 61st birth anniversary,”

The Governor stated that the best years of Chief Ibori were still ahead, and prayed that “the Almighty God will grant him long life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the state and country he believes so much in,”