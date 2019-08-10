Eid-el Kabir: Police Beef Up Security, Ram Sellers Decry Low Patronage

To ensure a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the police have tightened up security across the states of the federation. Their action is informed by the directive of the inspector-general of police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu to all assistant inspectors-general of police (AIGs) and commissioners of police (CPs) in charge of zones and state commands to deploy adequate operational manpower and equipment to protect all places of public interest during the event.

The places of interest, according to the IGP, include shopping malls, motor parks, financial institutions, worship and recreation centres so that holiday makers, Muslim faithful and other Nigerians to enjoy optimum safety and security during the season.

Adamu particularly directed that state commissioners of police including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) should put in place strategic and customised security deployment on major highways straddling their Areas of Responsibilities (AORs) to ensure adequate safety for travellers and other road users.

He assured Nigerians of adequate security before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Force spokesman, Mr. Frank Mba, said yesterday in Abuja that the IGP heartily expressed his goodwill to, and congratulated all Nigerians, especially the Muslim Ummah as they join other faithful across the world, in celebrating this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

While reassuring the public, especially worshippers, travellers and all well-meaning citizens that the Nigeria police would effectively discharge their constitutional responsibility of providing adequate security for all, the IGP advised Nigerians to, at all times, be security conscious and report promptly, every suspicious movement by individuals or groups to the police or other relevant security agencies.

Meanwhile, the FCT commissioner of police, Mr. Bala Ciroma, says that the command has taken adequate steps to fortify all Eid praying grounds, churches, shopping malls, gardens, recreational parks, motor parks and other areas that will attract the large gathering of people.

Ciroma added that the command is working assiduously to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the FCT and directed that in the event of any distress, the Command Control Room should be contacted 08032003913, 08061581930, 07057337653 or 08028940883.

Vehicular Movement Restricted In Yobe

In Yobe State, the commissioner of police, Mr. Abdulmalik Sumonu, has said that vehicular movement would be restricted from 11.00p.m on Saturday to 12 noon on Sunday as part of security measures to ensure peaceful Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Sumonu told newsmen yesterday in Damaturu, the state capital that 6,000 security operatives had been deployed for a joint operation to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

The police boss said that the security operatives had commenced a “show of force’ sentry in Damaturu and other major towns in the state.

He said: “The Army, Police, Civil Defence, Immigration, Prisons Service and others, participated in the show of force to build confidence in the citizenry and for the people to sleep with their two eyes closed.”

Sumonu said that Boko Haram insurgents had in the last two months increased their attacks “and we have also increased the tempo of security network across the state.’’

He added that the security agencies were taking proactive actions, particularly, with the deployments made in line with “Operation Radar.”

He said that the officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission were already on the roads managing traffic.

Adequate Security Personnel Deployed In Kano, Ekiti

Also, the Kano State police command has deployed adequate personnel across the state to ensure unhindered Eid- el-Kabir celebration.

The command spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, said in a statement he made available to newsmen in Kano yesterday that the command would partner with Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NCDSC), Immigration, FRSC, KAROTA and other civil volunteers in the state to enforce traffic regulations.

He said the collaboration would ensure free flow of vehicles, safety of lives and property during the celebrations.

Haruna therefore urged members of the public to cooperate with the personnel in the discharge of their statutory duties.

He gave the “emergency GSM lines for distress calls as 08032419754, 08123821575 and 08075391163.

Similarly, the police have beefed up security in all the nooks and crannies of Ekiti State ahead the Eid-el-Kabir ceremony.

The command’s spokesman, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, disclosed this yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

He said that the move was aimed at safeguarding the life and property of the people of the state.

Ikechukwu assured Ekiti residents that the command had put in place a robust security arrangement to ensure hitch-free Sallah celebration.

He said: “In view of this, policemen have been strategically deployed across the length and breadth of the state, with a clear mandate of ensuring a crime-free Sallah celebration.

“Men of special units such as State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Police Mobile Force (PMF), Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and others have already been placed on red alert.

“The team and intelligence units and the anti-kidnapping and cultism sections, among others, have also been deployed to nip in the bud any violent crime that may want to rear its ugly head. Twenty-four hours surveillance patrols have also been ordered around the various praying grounds as well as event/recreation centres across the state.

“All our highways are being properly patrolled to ensure that travellers plying the roads are well secured,” he said.

He said that the commissioner of police, Mr. Amba Asuquo, while felicitating with the Muslim faithful and the people of the state, enjoined them to reflect on the reasons for the Sallah celebration and ensure peace at all times.

He urged them to call the Police Control Room on 08062335577 in case of any emergency.

Ram Sellers Decry Low Patronage

Meanwhile, FCT livestock sellers have lamented low patronage as the Eid-el-Kabir approaches and attributed it to the economic hardship in the country.

Some of the livestock especially ram sellers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at different markets yesterday in Abuja that the present economic situation in the country was not encouraging buyers to patronise them like in the past.

Mallam Shehu Abubakar, the chairman of Deidei Market, said that the sale of cattle this season had been very poor.

He said that the low patronage experienced by sellers might be attributed to paying the salaries of civil servants too early as many people were already low on cash, coupled with general poor purchasing power.

Abubakar said that he brought over 1,000 cattle from different states such as Kano, Maiduguri, Kebbi, Brono and Bauchi among others.

“The prices of rams range from N20,000 to N150,000, goats go for between N8,000 and N35,000 and cows sell for between N45,000 and N400,000 depending the size and what the buyers can afford.

Mallam Idris Yamuna, another cattle seller at the Duste Market, also in Abuja, decried the poor turnout of buyers and attributed it to lack of resources.

He described the situation as not encouraging, saying, “ I am not happy coming this far from Kano and thinking the market will be better here but what I am seeing is heartbreaking.

“I spent a lot of money to bring these rams down to Abuja and since I came four days ago, I have not sold up to 50 rams unlike in 2018 that the situation was better,’’ Yamuna said.

Mr. Yahya Danfulani, a livestock seller along Kubwa Expressway, Abuja, attributed the poor patronage to the fact that most people were travelling out of the city to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir with their loved ones.

Danfulani, however, appealed to Muslim faithful in the city to come out and patronise them.

Also, ram sellers in Kaduna have expressed dismay over low sales, barely two days to the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Major ram markets including Zango, Bachama Road, Rigasa and others within Kaduna metropolis yesterday recorded low patronage amidst availability of the animals.

Alhaji Idris Saminaka, a livestock trader at Bachama Road Market, said that most of them had given up on their expectations of a boom in rams’ sales.

Saminaka said that he had sold only 15 of the 80 rams he brought to Kaduna four weeks ago.

“The economic situation has contributed to the low patronage and it is affecting even our pockets.

“The hope we have is very lean, as the festival is two days from now; we pray to make better sales to enable us sile home.

“Returning the animals to Saminaka will be a great loss to me because of the expenses I incurred transporting and feeding them in Kaduna,” he said.

Saminaka said that prices of the animals ranged from N40,000 to N100,000.

Another ram dealer, Yakubu Danlasan, also blamed the current economic situation amidst other responsibilities for the low sales.

“The Naira doesn’t have much value now, present economic situation has become a factor to consider while spending money, people spent money on what they can afford, it is not easy for us selling the rams and also the buyers,” he said.

Danlasan believed that the price would crash as many traders would not want to return with the animals to their states.

Yusha’u Mutukaraba, a seasonal ram seller at Zango Market, blamed the low patronage on the rise on the cost of breeding livestock.

He said: “The patronage is low because the animals are costly, we are not willing to sell below the expenses of transporting and fending for the animals, business is done in order to make profit.”

PMB Arrives Katsina For Eid-el-Kabir Celebrations

Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday evening arrived in Katsina State aboard a president jet, en route Daura, his hometown.

The president, who was accompanied by some of his officials and personal aides, landed at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina at about 5:00pm and proceeded to Daura in a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter after the airport formalities.

He was received at the airport by Katsinna State Governor Aminu Bello Masari in the company of the deputy governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, the speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasi’u Musa Maigari, the deputy speaker, Alhaji Shehu Usman Tafoki, some lawmakers and the secretary to the state government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa.

The federal government has declared Monday and Tuesday next week as public holidays to enable Muslims mark the event.