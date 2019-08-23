POLITICS
APC, PDP Chieftains Disagree On Development Projects In Hadejia
Alhaji Ishaq Hadejia, a chieftain of All Progressives People Congress (APC) in Jigawa, says that Hadejia zone of the state has not enjoyed the expected dividends of democracy from previous administrations in the state.
In an interview in Dutse, he alleged that past administrations, especially the tenure of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, marginalised Hadejia in spite of its strategic location and population in the state.
“The previous administrations have sidelined us in terms of development and political appointments.
“It is a known fact that the people of Hadejia zone with eight local government areas suffered undue discrimination by the previous administrations.
“They called us names, in spite of the fact that we are citizens of the state; we were marginalised in the past, especially the immediate government of PDP
“We are peace-loving, hardworking and useful to the economic and political development of the state but the previous administration marginalized us administration of the state,’’ he said.
He appealed to the state government to accord Hadejia its rightful place in politics as an emirate council and extend development projects to the zone.
He thanked Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa for reversing the trend by carrying everybody along irrespective of political affiliations and ethnic sentiments.
Reacting to the allegation, however, Malam Umar Kyari, the former Director of Press to former Gov. Sule Lamido of the state, said that PDP did well for Hadejia zone.
He said that the PDP administration established the Sule Lamido University (formerly Jigawa State University) in Kafin Hausa.
“Apart from this, the PDP administration of Lamido established a permanent site for the state college of education in Gumel, Hadejia zone.
“While the zone secured six ministerial positions for the zone in the administration of PDP, how many does the zone have now with APC administration,’’ he asked.
