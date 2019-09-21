Gov Bello Draw FG’s Attention To Okene-Lokoja Road      

***seek intervention

The Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has described the deplorable conditions of Okene-Lokoja federal road as “an eyesore.”

The governor called on the Federal Government to commence comprehensive rehabilitation on the road to alleviate the suffering of the commuters.

The State Chief Executive who made the call on Saturday while travelling to Okene disclosed that his administration had intervened in the maintenance of the road in 2017/2018 fiscal year. But he lamented that such maintenance could not stand the test of time due to heavy vehicular traffic on the road.

The governor added that aside the “constant damages done to the road by heavy vehicles,” maintenance could not be sustained by the state government due to dearth of funds.

The Governor who expressed his displeasure on the hardship the commuters on that road pass through, stated that they were citizens who have fulfilled their civic rights by electing their leaders at all level of governments, therefore, “do not deserve to spend days on the journey they would have made in hours.”

Governor Bello appealed to the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing to as a matter of urgency look into the condition of Lokoja-Okene-Ekiti road.

He said “as the major road that connects the North and the Southern part of the country, the road suffers heavy traffic and so, millions of Nigerians suffer the deplorable condition of the road.”