Dallaji Leads ACTDF To 74th United Nations General Assembly In New York

*Holds Side Event On Empowering Families In Developing Countries Tuesday

Renowned philanthropist and president/founder, African Children Talent Discovery Foundation, ACTDF, Engr. Noah Dallaji will lead a delegation of 15 from Nigeria to attend this year’s United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, holding in New York.

In collaboration with the World Mission Foundation, ACTDF which is listed in ECOSOC C of the United Nations grading for NGOs is slated to hold a side event in New York on Tuesday, September 24, with the theme, ‘ Empowering Families In Developing Nations’.

ACTDF which is noted for harnessing talents across the country and beyond, is renowned for also establishing sister city relationships between states in Nigeria and several cities in the United States, just as numerous students have continued to benefit from its scholarship schemes.

Speaking on this year’s event, Engr Dallaji said he was optimistic of the success of his NGO’s slated event, saying everything had been put in place to achieve maximum success, just as he espoused that developing nations possessed huge potentials to enhance their growth and development if they harnessed their rich resources , talents and bountiful endowments.

“Its been almost 15 years since we took it upon ourselves to contribute to our nation’s development and we are happy with the progress we have caused thus far even as there is still room for development.

“Our side event will be deep in terms of resource, intellect and inspiration. Together with world leaders and other participants we will make an expose on the challenges confronting the average family in developing countries like Nigeria and spell out practical ways through which changes could be brought on the plight of families especially through talents harnessing, adequate legislations and sheer political will. We have created numerous impact in this regard with ACTDF and hence be willing to share our experiences and drive with nations of the world at the UN, ” Dallaji stated.

Other guest speakers at the Side Event will include Ambassador Chima Anthony of the World Mission Forum, Emeka Rollas, national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), actor and politician, Hon Desmond Elliot and a host of nollywood stars comprising, Yakubu Abubakar, Thelma Ojiji, Lilian Afegbai and others.

Aside participants, some states governors and federal government delegation, also expected to attend the event as well, are select dignitaries and diplomats across the world .