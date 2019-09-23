Harrow School Unveils Online Learning Platform For Nigerians    

United Kingdom’s most renowned all-boysfull-boarding school, Harrow School, in partnership with global education firm, Pearson, has unveiled its online British schooling for secondary school pupils in Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the new Harrow School Online which will begin teaching from September 2020 and would offer admission to both boys and girls aged 12 to 18years via the digital platform.

The students would expose the students to STEM subjects of Chemistry, Physics, Maths, Further Maths and Economics, within the comfort of their homes.

The Principal, Harrow School Online, Heather Rhodes, disclosing this during the launch briefing, via a telephonic chat with newsmen, in Lagos, said that there would also be a 25 per cent reduction of the tuition fees for students who apply for scholarships and as such go through thorough assessment.

She added, “We live in a rapidly changing world and education must too adapt to the new challenges this presents, and reflect young people’s lifestyles and aspirations. It’s a privilege to be at the forefront of this new chapter of education. I look forward to welcoming our first students in September 2020.”

Head of Pearson Education in the UK, Sharon Hague said, “Pearson is investing in digital innovation and collaboration with Harrow School builds on our existing leadership in online schooling in the US and worldwide.

“Through this innovation we are helping export high quality, British curriculum internationally, using technology to increase access to quality education for international learners,” she added.