Nigeria Youths Critical To National Devt- Dabiri-Erewa
The Chairman Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has called for youth involvement in national development for growth.
She said investing in Nigerian youth and paying attention to their skills development is key to the nations economic growth.
Dabiri-Erewa made this assertion in a keynote address at the 2019 Young Leaders Assembly organised by Mandela Washington Fellows Alumni Association Nigeria Chapter in Abuja with the theme “Future Of Work”.
Dabiri-Erewa who was represented by Olufunke Oloye said youths are a crucial segment of a nation’s development as they play very essential roles in the nation building process.
She noted that Nigerian Youths who are social actors of change and progress must rise up to the challenge of work demands of today and develop themselves for the future.
She stressed that the magnitude of potentials in Nigerian youths is so enormous that it distinguishes them wherever they are hence the need to harness it.
” Youths play one of the most essential roles in nation building. Young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow but partners of today.
“You are a crucial segment of a nation’s development. Your contribution is highly needed.
” The youths of our beloved country must rise up to the challenge of the work demands of today and develop themselves for the future, ”
Speaking further she said “the drive, energy, tenacity and enthusiasm are advantage which have to be guided and utilized the right way for rapid national development,”
Hon Dabiri-Erewa said in recognition of youth’s importance to national growth, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has shown utmost interest in youth development with the various youth targeted programmes such as N-Power and YES-P.
She therefore charged youths to come up with innovative ideas to develop their potentials towards meeting up with the new trends in service delivery in line with global best practices.
“We as a government must think outside the box to improve the quality of education in our tertiary institutions and create a conducive environment for learning while the youth must be willing to take advantage of every opportunity to learn and acquire requisite skills to position them and by extension Nigeria on the path of sustainable development,” she said
Earlier, the President of the association Olamide Johnson said the programme is to bring Nigerian youths together and brainstorm how to harness their skills.
The event which have 10 schools selected across the country participating will offer mentorship to the students and also honour 10 Nigerian youths who have distinguished themselves by preferring solutions to problems in their communities.
