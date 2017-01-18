Bailout Funds: Ayade Meets PMB In Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari and Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, yesterday met behind closed doors at the President’s residence in Aso Villa.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the visit may not be unconnected to the ultimatum handed the governor by the Senate committee on states and local government administration, asking him to submit a comprehensive report on how the state government expended the N7.856 billion bailout funds meant for salary arrears.

The committee gave the directive in Calabar while investigating alleged misappropriation of the bailout funds given to the state.

The visit to Calabar was part of the committee’s nation-wide probe of states that accessed the funds to offset workers’ salary arrears.

The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Abdullahi Gumel, while interfacing with the Cross River State Executive Council members, said the allegations of misappropriation levelled against the state were enormous.

On the other hand, it was also learnt that the visit also had something to do with the deep seaport project of the Cross Rivers government.

The proposed Bakassi deep seaport and the 260km superhighway are estimated to cost about N700 billion. The deep seaport will boost the export of produce such as rice and banana as well as solid minerals.

The governor was also quoted to have said the deep seaport would not compete with existing Calabar ports, it will only complement it because the Bakassi port will be a 16 meters draft and will accommodate mother vessels, especially from the Far East.

Ayade had last year said the deep seaport had received presidential nod. “Even in the face of several challenges and the fear that this project was impossible, the president has kept giving me proper encouragement and I am happy to acknowledged that”, he had said during the official visit of the Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).

It would be recalled that the federal government recently gave the Cross River State government the approval to recruit a transaction advisor for the project. It had also constituted an advisory and implementation committee for the project