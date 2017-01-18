Nigerian News from Leadership News
Reps Seek Compulsory Registration Of Foreign Employers

— Jan 18, 2017 6:44 am | Leave a comment

Worried about the exploitation of Nigerians by foreign employers of labour and to ensure job security for citizens of the country, the House of Representatives yesterday read for a second time, a bill for an Act to amend the Labour Act.

The bill which seeks to make further provisions for the compulsory registration of all foreign employers of labour in Nigeria by the ministry also seeks to strengthen and review the fines and punishment stipulated in the Act.

Sponsor of the bill and Leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila in his debate noted that the amendment is to give priority to Nigerian workers over foreign workers, ensure good working conditions and registration of foreign employers of labor.

He said, “The bill is to protect Nigerian workers from exploitation, maltreatment by foreign employer.

