Fed Cash Transfer Programme: Gov Bindow Flags Off Personnel Training

Adamawa State governor, Umar Bindow, has called for stringent measures to safeguard the registration of poor and the vulnerable, from the influx of foreigners to the state, in view of the porous borders the state shares with neighboring countries.

The governor made the call Tuesday in Yola, at the Flagg-off of the training of community based targeting team of the federal government’s cash transfer program to the poor and the vulnerable in the state.

Represented by his deputy, Engr. Martin Nasir Babale at the occasion, the governor stressed the need, to spell out proper guidelines and training in identifying the poor and vulnerable Nigerians who will benefit from the exercise.

“About 80 percent of the over 200 million Nigerians live below average, there is the need to identify these poor people to ensure they benefit from the gesture to avoid registering foreigners,” he said.

The coordinator of the National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO), Peter Papka, explained that, the training is organised in six pilot local government areas of the state, in collaboration with the state government to come up with robust technically guided process of targeting the poor, to reduce poverty index in the state.

He said communities are given the responsibility to decide among themselves and identify the poor, who need to be supported by the federal government which he said forms the basis of the training exercise.

“We have representatives from the six pilot local governments areas of the state, they are going to be trained to help us identify the poverty issues and level within the context of their communities that falls in to the definition.”