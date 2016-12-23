Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, officially switched on the Abuja phase of Digital Switch Over (DSO) in a ceremony full of pomp and jubilation, saying that the digitization process will boost the nation’s economy and increase the versatility of media information.

President Buhari noted that the local industry was already experiencing a boost from the new vista in digital economy, with several indigenous companies now manufacturing Set-Top-Boxes.

He further declared that the federal government was irreversibly committed to meeting the June 2017 deadline for the switchover in West Africa.

Speaking at the launch of the DSO in Abuja, President Buhari lauded the successful launch of the pilot scheme in Jos in April, which, he said, had clearly demonstrated the gains of digitization.

“First is that it would liberalize access to and increase the versatility of media information. Interactive programming, two-way data exchanges, mobile reception of video, internet and multimedia data will open up. The opportunities that this will provide are only limited by the imagination. Advertising, formal education, sales and marketing are obvious low hanging fruits,” said President Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the DSO in broadcasting would provide a boost of N100 billion per annum for Nollywood, among a number of positive spin-offs.

Alhaji Mohammed also listed other advantages as job creation, 30 free digital channels, free and easy access to government and public information through a touch of the remote control, current affairs and news available through the middleware on the boxes and a world class Electronic Programme Guide that will make television viewing an unbeatable experience.

‘’We have watched our beloved Nollywood move from VHS tapes to VCD to DVD, and whereas the whole world has moved to digital consumption, of content with its attendant benefits and democratisation of distribution, we have been constrained by limited penetration of Internet in our homes.

‘’With the middleware in our Set-top boxes receiving equipment, homes will be able to buy and watch the latest Nollywood movies without the need for Internet. Imagine a film released on Monday morning being immediately available to 24 million-plus households at the touch of a button,’’ he said.

In his speech entitled, ‘’The Best of Television For All Nigerians,’’ Alhaji Mohammed said the local manufacture of Set-top boxes, which had already begun, was already extending to local Smart TV and Tablet manufacturing, thus creating jobs.

‘’With our strong consumer base, we can quickly become the supplier of these equipment to the whole of West Africa. As we speak, jobs are already being created as we engage engineers, technicians, retailers, distributors and marketers, among others,’’ he said.

The minister said the Electronic Program Guide will also be a platform for Application (App) developers to create products that will make life easier for the home consumers, thereby creating and promoting an industry of developers that will operate in both the television and telecom industries.

In addition, he said, the increase in Free-To-Air channels and the separation of transmission from content aggregation will spur an increase in TV production activities, as the channels will now be able to focus on their TV shows and harness the variety of human and creative skills to compete to become the most watched channel.

Alhaji Mohammed said the DSO would also help to grow the TV advertising market by $400 million per annum through audience measurement. ‘’Our digital environment will give equal opportunity to everyone to be rewarded for investment in creativity, and that is what the regime of forensic audience measurement, which digitisation offers, will afford. If it is your programme people are watching, you will be the recipient of higher revenues because the advertisers will run to you.’’

He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to meeting the deadline of June 2017 for the analogue to digital switch over in Nigeria and other West African countries, as set by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).