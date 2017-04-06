FG Lauds TV, Film Content Producers

Nigerian News from Leadership News
Apr 6, 2017

The minister of Information and Culture,  and official spokesman of the federal government, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has hailed Nigerian TV and film content producers for their impressive work in deepening the industry.

The minister who made the commendation in Cannes, France, where he is at the head of the Nigerian delegation to the ongoing 2017 MIPTV, the  biggest forum for TV and online content producers in the world, however challenged them to do more to tell the Nigerian story and do more of co-production to enrich their content.

He said he was quite impressed with the presence of such Nigerian content producers as Iroko, Aforevo and Consolidated Media Associates Ltd., owners of Soundcity and ontv, SpiceTV, Access24 and onMAX, at the global forum, hence his decision to personally visit their stands to encourage and support them. On the importance of the forum, Alhaji Mohammed described MIPTV as ‘’a shopping mall for content and formats for channels,’’ adding: ‘’The idea of this MIPTV is to create a forum for the media and the entertainment world, especially the television and films, to meet other stakeholders including content producers and channel owners in an attempt to further deepen the industry.’’

The minister said his delegation, which includes the chairman of the Senate Committee on Information, Senator Sulaiman Adokwe, and the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mr. Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, will leverage on their attendance of the forum toenrich the digitization of television broadcasting in Nigeria.

‘’We must see how we can build contacts and relationship that will enrich content production when we go fully digital,’’ he said, disclosing his plan to visit other African countries to exchange ideas on digitisation.”

 

