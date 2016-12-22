Nigerian News from Leadership News
I’ll Remain Aggressive, Xhaka Insists

— Dec 22, 2016 9:20 pm | Leave a comment
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka claims he will not abandon his aggressive approach despite some concerns over his disciplinary record.
The Switzerland international has received three bookings and one straight red card in his 21 appearances for the Gunners this season.
Xhaka was sent off six times and collected 35 yellow cards during his four-year spell with Borussia Monchengladbach and Arsene Wenger admitted in November that he was concerned by the 24-year-old’s tough streak.
But the player himself insists that he will not change his style of play, no matter the opinions of anyone else.
“There are of course phases in the game where the line becomes blurred, but then you need to step up psychologically,” he told Arsenal Player. “I play with a lot of emotion because I’m a passionate guy and I play with that passion.
“I love playing that way. Sometimes you’re late onto the ball, sometimes you’re not. Sometimes you make contact with the guy when you tackle him, sometimes not. It’s a sport where individual duels are vital so I don’t see it as a problem.
“I wouldn’t change myself for anybody. I am who I am, people accept me or they don’t. I have my strengths and my weaknesses which I can try to improve upon, of course. I’m still not the finished product. I’m only 24 so I’ve got plenty of time to keep improving.”
