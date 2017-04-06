Nigeria Pitch Awards ceremony holds June 10

The fourth edition of the annual Nigeria Pitch Awards ceremony will hold in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State on Saturday, 10th June 2017.

A statement from Matchmakers Consult International Limited, organizers of the awards, disclosed that the ceremony will kick off two hours after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in the same city.

Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, said: “The last one year has witnessed tremendous growth in our football, both in the Nigeria Professional Football League and in the exploits of the National Teams. Nigeria Pitch Awards and our partners are determined to stage an even bigger awards ceremony this year.

“We owe our voters and partners a world of gratitude for their commitment to this project. Voting for the 2016 edition has already started among our over 100 voters across the country and we assure all football fans and stakeholders that the process will retain its enviable virtues of transparency, credibility and integrity.”

A total of 18 awards will be handed out at this year’s ceremony, viz Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Striker of the Year, Most Valuable Player (NPFL), Most Valuable Player (NWFL), Queen of the Pitch, King of the Pitch, Club of the Year, Coach of the Year, Referee of the Year, Sam Okwaraji Award for Commitment to Nigeria Football, State with Best Grassroots Football Development Programme, Football Friendly Governor of the Year, Corporate Sponsor of the Year, Football Journalist of the Year (Print), Football Journalist of the Year (TV) and Football Journalist of the Year (Radio).

Earlier editions of the Nigeria Pitch Awards ceremony were held in Calabar (November 2013) and Kaduna (June 2015 and March 201