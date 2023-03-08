There was pandemonium in the early hour of Wednesday as fire razed an auto spare parts market on Kirikiri Road, Akere Bus Stop, Olodi-Apapa, Ajegunle, Lagos State, killing one person.

According to the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, the fire started about 03:28 on Wednesday, saying that the men of Ajegunle Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were the first responders.

She said, “At about 03:28 Wednesday wee hours, a Fire outbreak was alerted to Akere Spare Parts Market, Kirikiri Road, Akere Bus Stop, Olodi-Apapa, Ajegunle, Lagos that saw the Ajegunle Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service as first respondent.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that rows of shops that traded in auto spare parts was well alight that led to Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews of the Agency joining up to subdued the raging Fire and salvage a nearby major market Petroleum Filling Station with a fully loaded 33,000 liters PMS tanker amongst other adjoining buildings.

“However, a male adult was recovered by the Tolu Police Division of the Nigerian Police around the scene while the Lagos Neighborhood and Safety Corps and the Red Cross were also in attendance.

“The cause of the Fire will required details investigation to ascertained as well as post incident enumeration to account for the number of lockup shops and wares lost.”