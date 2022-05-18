Goods worth billions of naira were burnt at the popular Furniture Market in Dei-Dei, a suburb of Abuja, on Wednesday, when traders clashed with motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders, following the death of an unidentified lady.

An eye-witness, who is a trader at the market, Simon Moses, said the crisis started after an okada rider ran into a trailer, killing the lady passenger instantly.

He further said the traders and the okada riders started quarrelling and situation escalated into burning of the motorcycle involved in the accident, while the motorcyclists mobilised themselves to attack the warehouses of the furniture marketers, destroying goods worth billions of Naira.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, said comprehensive deployment of tactical and intelligence assets of the command led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, led to the return of peace in the area.

The police said the teams were drafted swiftly to the scene to ensure that the unrest was nipped in the bud and managed, forestalling the destruction of private and government assets, loss of lives and properties and to restore normalcy to the situation.

She said: “consequent upon the above, the police in a concerted effort with other state apparatus upon arrival at the scene, managed the uproar preventing further disintegration of law and order.

“In addition to the above, Police monitoring and surveillance to ascertain the cause of the outbreak of violence, sustain the relative peace restored, and affirm the resultant level of damage is ongoing.

“Furthermore, members of the public are urged to shun participating in the promulgation of unverified news about the incident capable of reigniting the extinguished flame of violence.

“Residents are enjoined to desist from any form of violence and disobedience to law and order but to rather remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,” the FCT PPRO stated.