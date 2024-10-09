One person was killed and unconfirmed others injured Tuesday evening in Sapele, Delta State.

The incident which has left the area in shock and mourning, occurred around 7p.m. at a dumpsite along Mission Road, where local scavengers typically store scrap materials.

Eyewitnesses report that the explosion likely stemmed from an lmprovised Explosive Device (IED) inadvertently brought to the site by one of the scavengers.

According to sources close to the scene, the individual killed was identified as one of the scavengers with his body severely impacted by the blast.

“At least two others sustained critical injuries, including individuals residing near the dumpsite. They are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital,” a source said.

A senior police officer, speaking anonymously, suggested that the blast may have been triggered by a scavenger unknowingly handling a hazardous item.

“It’s possible they mistook it for scrap metal. Our initial suspicion is that it might have been a gas or fire extinguisher cylinder,” the policeman said.

The officer emphasised that more details would come to light as the investigation unfolds.

Local authorities are also investigating the circumstances leading to the tragic incident.