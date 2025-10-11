The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 10 passengers in a road crash at Apamaru, along Lokoja-Obajana highway in Kogi State.

Also, LEADERSHIP can report that 11 other passengers sustained various degrees of injury in the crash involving a white Toyota Hiace commercial bus with registration number KTG 100YL, bearing 21 male passengers.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps, assistant corps marshal Olusegun Ogungbemide, said the accident happened on Friday night, October 10.

He said a preliminary investigation by the FRSC crash team revealed the crash was caused by speed violation and wrongful overtaking by the driver, who lost control of the vehicle during a night journey.

Accrording to him, “Out of the 21 persons involved, ten were killed on the spot, while eleven sustained varying degrees of injuries, including deep cuts, fractures, and bruises.

“The injured victims were evacuated to Fisayo Hospital, Obajana, while the remains of the deceased were handed over to their families and taken to Sarikin Hausawa, Obajana, for burial in line with Islamic rites.”

Meanwhile, the corps marshal of FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, has expressed grief over the incident, warning that night travels, excessive speeding, and wrongful overtaking continue to be major causes of fatal road crashes in Nigeria.

According to the statement, Mohammed, therefore, “called on commercial vehicle operators to adhere strictly to road safety regulations, emphasising that the Corps will intensify its enforcement on overloading and advocacy to discourage night Journey across critical corridors in Nigeria.”

The corps marshal urged passengers to remain vigilant and proactive in cautioning or reporting drivers who exhibit reckless behaviour behind the wheel.