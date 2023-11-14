Born on July 2, 1991, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer.



He became well-known in 2012 when he released the lead single from his first studio album, L.I.F.E. (2013), “Like to Party.”

Burna Boy signed with Warner Music Group worldwide and Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the U.S. in 2017. Outside (2018), his third studio album was his first release on a big label.

However, Burna Boy has won the hearts of millions of Nigerians and has so many fans all around the globe as he remains one of the most popular and still trending artists in the world.

His recent 2023/2024 Grammy nominations include; ‘Sitting On Top of the World’ featuring 21 Savage – Best Melodic Rap, ‘I Told Them’ – Best Global Music Album, and ‘Alone’ – Best Global Music Performance.

Here are 10 Things you should know about Burna Boy According to Trendyhiphop

1. Burna Boy’s Mom is His Manager

Burna Boy’s mom, Bose Ogulu, is his manager. She’s typically a powerhouse mom who has been steering the course of Burna’s successful musical career as his manager.

Bose is a businesswoman and educator who has worked as a translator for the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in West Africa, she was also a lecturer at the University of Port-Harcourt. The singer’s mom is a vital and supportive part of his music. She has helped him secure deals with record labels and book tours and collaborate with other artists.

2. Burna Is One Of The Richest singers in Africa

Burna Boy has an estimated net worth of about $20 to $25 million as of 2023 from his epic music career, which has been hitting the charts and filling his pockets.

He also gets his cash from touring and charges a considerable amount per performance. He has performed on giant stages like the alluring Grammy Awards and the famed Hollywood Bowl. He made history in 2019 as the first Afrobeat artist to perform at the famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

He also has Spotify royalty, with over 20 million monthly listeners.

He makes half a million dollars every year from Spotify. He is also an ambassador for brands like Oraimo and Star Lager Bear.

3. He’s The First Nigerian To Headline A Concert At Madison Square Garden

In April 2022, Burna Boy surprisingly made history as the first Nigerian artist to headline Madison Square Garden. The One Night In Space event was also live-streamed. He has also performed at other impressive venues, including L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl and London’s O2, One of the places most African artist rarely performs.

4. His hit single “Last Last” Is The First African song that has over 100 million Spotify plays

Topping his album “Love Damini,” Burna Boy’s hit single “Last Last” is the most streamed African song on Spotify, with worth over 100 million streams, making him the first artist from the African continent to achieve such a feat.

5. He Has A Background In Media

Burna Boy’s ties to his native Nigeria run deep down to his background.

His grandfather, Benson Idonije, once managed Fela Kuti, so it’s no wonder he’s inspired by the Pan-Africanist musician. Previously, Burna has not only mentioned how influential Fela is but has proved it with his music, sampling him on songs like “Run My Race,” “Boom, Boom, Boom,” and “Ring Ring,” amongst many others.

Burna Boy has always been interested in entertainment, even if he once thought he wouldn’t be at the forefront of the music business/ career.

Attending the University of Sussex from 2008 to 2009, he studied media technology before moving to Oxford Brookes University for another two years to study media communications and culture. He also took up a yearlong internship in radio.

6. He’s One of the Most Decorated Artist

In 2019, Burna Boy won his first B.E.T. Award for Best International Act, but that’s far from the only time he’s achieved that honor, but so many more.

During his decade-long career, he won a Nigeria Entertainment Award, numerous Headies, a Soul Train Award, and even a Grammy in 2021 for Best Global Music Album for Twice as Tall. He has also been recently nominated for the 2023 Grammies.

7. His Sister Nissi Ogulu Is A Musician Too

Burna Boy’s younger sister and the last born in his family, Nissi Ogulu, is an Afropop singer based in Nigeria and the U.K. While she’s not as famous as her brother, she’s been an ascending artist for years, recently releasing the singles “Higher” and “Overthinking.”

8. He is a Philanthropist

Burna Boy has given his fans a lot of fantastic Naija Music, but he’s also lent his name and resources to many philanthropic efforts. In 2020, he launched the PROJECT PROTECT, “a program designed to offer monetary, health, and legal support both during and beyond the # E.N.D.S.A.R.S. demonstrations in 2020.”

He’s also performed at the Global Citizen Festival, which supports the Demand Equity campaign.

10. His Deeply Into political activism

Burna Boy has been vocal about political issues in Nigeria, and his music has been a powerful tool for social change.

One of his most notable songs addressing bad governance is Another Story, featuring Ghanaian rapper M.anifest, released in 2019.

The song criticizes the government’s failure to address critical issues in Nigeria, such as corruption and violence. However, he released Dangote in 2019, highlighting Nigeria’s wealth disparity and the need for the government to address poverty.

In 2020, Burna Boy released Monsters You Made, a song that addresses police brutality and corruption in Nigeria. The song featured Coldplay’s Chris Martin addressing protests against Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protests led to the disbandment of SARS and sparked conversations about police brutality and corruption in the country.

Burna Boy’s political activism extends beyond his music; he has been a vocal advocate for change in Nigeria.

His activism has earned him recognition, including being named by Time Magazine in 2020 as one of the 100 most influential people in the world Heartlandngr.

In 2021, Burna Boy released Question featuring Don Jazzy (MAVINS CEO), which addressed the government’s failure to address the country’s issues, including poverty, corruption, and insecurity. The song asked thought-provoking questions and urged the government to do better.

In conclusion, Burna Boy’s music is not just entertainment but a call to action.

He uses his platform to speak the truth about power and illuminate issues affecting people in Nigeria and worldwide.

Burna Boy’s political activism and music show that he is not just a talented artist but also a passionate advocate for change.