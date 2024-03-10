A non-governmental organization, Rachael Averik Foundation (RAF), has shared N10,000 cash each to over 100 Almajiris people living with disabilities around Kano Road Mosque in Kaduna as the Ramadan fast begins.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Rachael Averik told LEADERSHIP at the Weekend that the gesture was specifically to assist the Almajiris to go through the fasting period with something ‘substantial’ and to also mark the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD).

Racheal explained that the decision to extend the gesture to the beneficiaries was to inspire them to partake in the spiritual exercise.

She disclosed further that the organization was reaching out to widows and other less privileged women with financial assistance.

According to her, there was a need to show love as the masses were in dire need of assistance in this hard time to ameliorate their suffering.

“This was done out of love for humanity to ease the daily hardship in the holy month of Ramadan,” Racheal said while urging the Muslim faithful to use the period to pray for the restoration of peace in Kaduna State and for the country in general.

She, therefore, challenged others to follow in alleviating the suffering of vulnerable Nigerians.

Spectators and beneficiaries commended the foundation and described the gesture as unparalleled and worthy of emulation.