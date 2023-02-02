The people of Ara community in Egbedore local government area of Osun State, recently trooped out to celebrate their monarch, the Alara of Ara kingdom, Oba Olubayo Adesola Windayo, on his third coronation anniversary.

The event was heralded with awards of scholarships by a non-government organisation (NGO), Human Development Initiatives, to 100 secondary school students, including orphans, widows or people with disabilities in the community and some who could not meet up with their academic challenges.

The ceremony attracted the crème de la crème of the society, including traditional rulers, educationists, technocrats, among others from all walks of life.

The event was organised by the Royal Praise Global Prophetic Outreach, in conjunction with Alara Praise Ministry.

The organisers who said beneficiaries of the scholarship would enjoy the opportunity till the university level, also distributed school bags, notebooks and other learning tools to secondary school students who attended the occasion.

The traditional ruler thanked God for giving him the strength to surmount the challenges that come across him since he ascended the throne of his forebears.

“I want to thank God for all the grace and benefits we have received from left, right and centre, from government and non-government organisations. One of the biggest sources of water we have today in this community was donated by the Rotary Club during my first coronation.

“We have been able to achieve what WHO describes as the target for water supply for any community and today nobody can walk more than 200 metres before getting potable water.

“Our schools and maternity centres had been renovated with medical personnel, and we are getting more people to know that health is wealth. I have established a fairly well-equipped centre where we can do life-saving surgery. Our electricity supply has improved,” he added.

In her remarks, the director, Human Development Initiatives, Mrs Onasanaye said the NGO chose to assist the vulnerable ones in the society to help them achieve their dreams in life. She appealed to the well-to-do in the society to render assistance to the underprivileged.

