By IGHO OYOYO

The Office of the Senior Special Assistance to the President on Sustainable Development Goals has said that over 100,000 people, nine communities and the proposed Abaji University of Technology would benefit from SDGs Water Project completed in Abaji area council of Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, during the commissioning of the Abaji comprehensive water scheme said the project was implemented under the 2017 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Conditional Grants Scheme (CGS) to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

ADVERTISEMENT

Orelope-Adefulire explained that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted by World Leaders in September 2015 as a successor development framework to the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), that the 2030 Agenda envisions a present and a future that is economically sustainable, socially inclusive and environmentally resilient.

“This vision is expressed through the framing of the 17 SDGs; 169 targets and 230 Key Performance Indicators. Taken together, the SDGs are a universal call to action to end poverty, safeguard the planet and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity by the year 2030.

Advertisements

“Evidently, for Nigeria to make significant progress in the implementation of the SDGs, we must carefully mainstream and integrate the SDGs into our National and Sub-National Policies and Development plans. The SDGs cannot be achieved through standalone programme and projects.

“Let me state here that the Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS) was initially introduced during the MDGs era in 2007 and has remained one of the unique mechanisms being used to fast track the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria. It is an initiative embedded on trust and partnership amongst the Federal, States and Local Governments.

Advertisements





“Ironically, this laudable project commenced under the 2009 MDGs intervention but could not be completed due to ‘paucity of funds’. As part of our commitment to the SDGs, we counterpart funded this Project under the 2017 SDGs-CGS to FCT.

“The Project is aimed at providing portable water in Abaji and nine other neighboring communities, including Nuku village, Naharati, the proposed Abuja University of Technology, Abaji among others. Evidently, this noble initiative is directly linked to the achievement of SDG-3 on ‘Quality Health and Well-being for all at all ages’ and SDG-6 on ‘Clean water and sanitation for all,” she said.

She solicited for the support and cooperation of residents of the council in making good use of these facilities for the benefit of present and future generations.

“I urge the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Abaji Area Council and the direct beneficiaries to optimally utilize these facilities and device measures for sustainable use of the scheme.

“As a government, despite the challenges of our time, we will continue to prioritize policies and programmes in support of the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria. As we commenced the Decade of Action for the SDGs, we must all step up our efforts, so that no Nigerian will be left behind. Once again, you are all welcome and I wish you all a memorable event,” she said