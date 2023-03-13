The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, will on Monday afternoon hold a meeting with the Senators-elect and Members-elect of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The elected lawmakers were already gathered at the State House Conference Centre waiting for the arrival of the President-elect.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the zoning formula of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and the upcoming gubernatorial elections slated for Saturday.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, some other re-elected lawmakers and fresh ones have arrived for the meeting. They include Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Michael Bamidele, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, Senator Adeola Olamilekan, Senator-elect Abdulaziz Yari, among others.

