The Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, yesterday graduated 1,187 cadets, marking one of its largest passing out parades.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to modernising the nation’s policing architecture.

The president said the graduation underscored ongoing reforms aimed at building a professional, accountable and human rights–driven police force capable of confronting Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

Tinubu praised the academy’s transformation into a degree-awarding institution, describing the ceremony as a milestone that reflects the progress made in shaping a more secure and prosperous future.

He commended the institution for providing world-class training that aligns with the federal government’s vision of an honest and highly skilled police service.

Charging the new officers to uphold integrity, fairness and discipline, the president reminded them that they were guardians of Nigeria’s collective security, and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by serving with courage and professionalism.

He also assured of continued federal support through increased resources, improved training and enhanced operational equipment for the academy and other security agencies.

In his remarks, the commandant of the academy, AIG Patrick Atayero, said the 1,187 cadets had completed rigorous academic and professional training and earned bachelor’s degrees in various fields, describing them as worthy in character and learning.

He noted the steady growth of the academy since its establishment in 1998, including expanded programmes, upgraded facilities and preparations to introduce postgraduate and diploma courses.

“We have increased our intake and strengthened our facilities to meet the demands of modern policing,” he said.

The ceremony drew top government functionaries, including the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Usman Gayan, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, members of the National Assembly, service chiefs, traditional rulers and families of the graduating officers.