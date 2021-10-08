Police in Yobe State have arrested two teenage prime suspects aged 12 and 14 for kidnapping a three-year-old boy in Potiskum local government area of the state.

A press statement signed by the public relations officer, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, in Damaturu stated that the victim, aged three, was kidnapped and later released after the kidnappers collected N50,000 ransom.

According to the statement the police apprehended two principal suspects. The first is 14 years old while the second is aged 12. The third suspect is on the run,” police said.

The statement added that the police had begun an investigation into the matter and efforts were being made to arrest the fleeing suspect.

In another development, Abdulkarim said on October 1 at about 07:00hrs, one Nafisa Saleh was reported to have been abducted on her way to the Specialist Hospital Damaturu for antenatal.

He said investigation later revealed that she turned out to be the mastermind of her own abduction for ransom from her husband and family members.

The police, he said, uncovered the heinous activities and eventually arrested Goni Modu and Umar Mai Gudusu, indigenes of Dadinge Village, Gujba local government area of the state as accomplices.

The state commissioner of police, Yahaya Abubakar, urged the general public to report all criminal activities and cooperate with security agencies at all times.