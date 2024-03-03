Best investing apps to help you make money

All of these apps are great for beginners, and they make it easy for those just starting to invest or looking to play a stock-picking game for fun.

* Betterment – Best app for automated investing

* Invstr – Best app for education

* Acorns – Best app for saving

* Wealthbase – Best app for trading games and contests

* Wealthfront – Best app for portfolio management

* Fidelity Investments – Best app for managing money all-in-one

* Robinhood – Best app for active trading

* Stock Rover – Best app for stock research

* Charles Schwab – Best app for beginners

* Ellevest – Best app for socially responsible investing

* Public – Best app for learning about companies

* Fundrise – Best app for direct investment in real estate

What to consider when choosing an investment app

When it comes to investment apps, think about how you’ll plan to use them. Do you need an educational tool or are you looking to actually trade and invest? Some apps charge fees that can eat into your investment returns, while others have very low costs and offer commission-free trading. If you’re interested in trading things like cryptocurrencies, you’ll want to make sure that’s a feature offered by the app or broker – not all brokers offer crypto trading.

Deciding how much money to invest

The good news for investors starting out today is that it requires very little money to get started. Fees are so low or even non-existent that you can start with virtually any amount of money. In fact, what you start with matters much less than your saving and investing discipline over time.

The key to achieving ongoing investing success is to add money regularly over time. So you’ll want to add cash to the account and keep investing in your positions regularly over time in order to build wealth.

How much you actually invest depends on your own financial situation and needs. And today’s low-fee brokerages and apps leave more money in your pocket to actually invest.

Written by James Royal, Ph.D.

Culled From: https://www.bankrate.com/investing/best-investment-apps/#what-to-consider