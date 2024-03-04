The Sector Commander, Kaduna State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kabir Nadabo, has confirmed that 12 persons died while 28 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an auto crash that occurred along the Kano-Zaria highway on Monday, March 4, 2024.

According to the FRSC Sector Commander, the accident occurred at Tashar Yari village around 7:30am due to wrongful overtaking, over speeding, and overloading by a trailer with registration number KTG 454 ZZ.

He added that the vehicle was travelling to the northern commercial city of Kano when the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to him, “the cause of the crash is wrongful overtaking, over speeding and overloading which sadly resulted in 12 fatalities recorded. The Chairman of Makarfi Local Government and the Unit Commander, Tashar Yari were on the ground to assess the incident,” he added.

He said an investigation of the incident revealed that 40 persons were involved in the crash, 28 got injured, and 12 died.

“The injured were conveyed to Makarfi General Hospital for further treatment. The owner of the vehicle who is in Azare, Bauchi State, has been communicated and directed to report to RS1.1 Kaduna Sector Command but unfortunately the driver of the Trailer is reportedly among the deceased.

“What we witnessed today is avoidable, hence our resolve to continue to reach out to stakeholders particularly transport unions to preach and sensitise their drivers on the dangers of excessive speeding, overloading, dangerous driving, and use of phone while driving, among others.

“The Corps in Kaduna will strive to continue to work hard and liaise with transport stakeholders and the media in preaching the word of safety.

“I want to appeal to motorists to imbibe the culture and conduct of safe driving particularly on Highways. May I use this medium to appreciate the Kaduna State Government for the untiring support to FRSC activities in the state, and to the media for aligning with FRSC values in spreading the word of safety,” Nadabo stressed.