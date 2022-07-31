On 30th July, 2022, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu (CFR) was exactly 12 years on the throne. During his 12 years of reign, the emir has recorded tremendous achievements for his emirate which are worthy of emulation.

Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu is 11th emir of Bauchi in the leadership hierarchy, was crowned as the chief warrior of the Sokoto caliphate. During his 12 years of reign, Bauchi became one of the famous traditional institutions in the country, whose stewardship witness socio-economic development not only of the emirate, but the entire state, that has been witnessing peaceful co-existence, while Bauchi was adjudged the most peaceful state not only in the North East geo-political zone, by the entire Northern Nigeria.

Emir Rilwanu is during his reign said to have been exhibiting justice and fairness, and promoting unity among the people of his emirate, as he cares much about peaceful co-existence and harmony, ensuring assistance to the less-privileged and mobilizing the youth to become self-reliance.

Our correspondent reports that the twelve years’ reign of the emir witnessing socio-economic revolution of the emirate and the state in his capacity as the chairman of council of chiefs, a position which gave him the wherewithal to promote harmony among members of the council and counselling them and how to lead their subject in a justifiable manner.

Commenting on the 12th anniversary of the reign of the emir, the Galadiman Bauchi, Surveyor Ibrahim Sa’idu Jahun attributed the relative peace the emirate and by extension the entire state is enjoying to the constant prayers being made for the Almighty God’s blessing for peaceful co-existence in the heterogeneous society of the state.

Galadima Ibrahim Jahun said that His Royal Highness the Emir used to direct district, village and wards heads to champion the course of daily prayers among the emirate subjects for peace, harmony, and against retrogressive elements of any kinds who were hell-bent on igniting troubles, disharmony and posing insecurity to the people generally.

Surveyor Ibrahim Sa’idu Jahun was speaking Friday on the eve of Saturday’s (July 30th) twelve (12) anniversary of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu on the Majestic throne, having been installed as the 11th Emir of Bauchi in the year 2010 following the demise of his late father, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu of blessed memory.

The Galadiman recalled that what sometimes annoyed the Bauchi Monarch was any dereliction of duty from any of his subjects, particularly a district, village or ward head in their respective domains, saying such acts often attract a disciplinary action on the defaulter by the emir.

Jahun said that the main preoccupation of the Bauchi emir is to ensure that his subjects are living in peace and harmony with one another, as well as exhibiting any skill or means of livelihood to fend for a living, as against engaging in any act detrimental or prone to insecurity threats.

Galadima told the press, “The second thing that annoys the Emir is whenever he hears or learnt that one of his lieutenants or standbys is subjecting a disciple to a punishment, exposing such a person to untold hardship, or an unjustifiable treatment. Such an act often forces the emir to go irrational”.

He expressed delight that the emir following his commitment to the plights or predicaments of the down trodden, resilience to his emirate, the state and nation at large has earned the chancellorship of the University of Abuja by President Muhammad Buhari, after serving as the chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure in Ondo state.

Jahun, who is the Bauchi emirate senior counselor, hailed the Emir for his regular counselling to the youth, especially those that were not in schools to be skillfully productive to the society, and shun acts detrimental to the security of the emirate, state and the country at large.

Galadima also called on the people generally to continue playing the supportive role to the Bauchi emirate, and the emir, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu as the chairman of the state council of chiefs towards the promotion of growth and development of the state and country in general.

Historically, the first emir of Bauchi was Malam Yakubu (1805 – 1845). After his death, Ibrahim Dan Yaqubu came to the throne and ruled for 32 years (1845 – 1877). Then in succession were Usman Dan Ibrahim (1877 – 1883), Umaru Dan Salmanu (1883 – 1902), Muhammadu Mu’allayidi Dan Ibrahima (died a few months after his emergence as the Emir in 1902), Hassan Dan Mamudu (1903 – 1907. Ya’qubu II Dan Usman was the seventh emir that ruled between 1907 down to 1941), Yakubu III Dan Umaru (1941 – 1954).

The grandfather to the present Emir Alhaji Adamu Jumba emerged as the ninth monarch. He ruled for 27 years (1955 – 1982). Dr. Sulaiman Adamu was the 10th Bauchi emir (1982 – 2010). He passed away at the age of 77. The current emir was enthroned after his father’s death.

Emir Rilwanu was born on October 14, 1970. He attended Kobi Primary School (1976 – 1982), Government Secondary School Toro (1982 to 1987), Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi (1991 – 1995), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi (1996 – 2001) where he studied building technology. Dr. Rilwanu worked with the Nigerian Ports Authority for years. He was working with the Nigeria Sao Tome and Principe Joint Development Authority in 2010 before his appointment as the Bauchi emir.