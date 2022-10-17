A total of 121 graduating students of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD) are to be awarded with First Class degrees from different disciplines during the 2022 convocation ceremony of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, stated this in Ado Ekiti on Monday at the press conference heralding the 12th anniversary and the 10th unbroken convocation ceremonies of ABUAD.

Smaranda said the private university will be graduating a total of 1,673 students made up of 1,418 for first degree and 255 Postgraduate students.

She said 666 students will be graduating with second class (upper), 489 students second class (lower), and 70 students to get third class from across the five faculties.

The VC added that the former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni; Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-kanemi, and Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) would be awarded Honorary degrees of the University for impacting humanity through their different callings.

Also, Professor Israel Esan Owolabi would be unveiled as the first Professor Emeritus of the University in appreciation of his meritorious services to the University where he served as the pioneer Provost, College of Engineering.

The Professor of Law noted that the University cumulatively have graduated 9,881 students, both at First Degree and Postgraduate levels since its maiden Convocation on Sunday, October 21, 2013.

Smaranda, who posited that the institution stands for the entrenchment of quality, functional and impactful education, added that, “Its unparalleled achievements since it came into existence 12 years ago including it recent ranking by the highly respected Time Higher Education Impact Ranking as number one University out of 197 universities in Nigeria and one of the top 300-400 universities in the world.”