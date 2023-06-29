Peace Must Return To All Kaduna Troubled Communities – Gov Sani

Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani has said his administration initiated dialogue with key stakeholders on the key challenges facing the state and the pathway to sustainable peace, progress and development, vowing that peace must return to the troubled communities.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message to the people, Sani said his government requires peace and stability to realize the administration’s vision.

Sani, while commending the security agencies and community leaders for the progress so far made in restoring peace to some of the troubled communities, urged all to redouble their efforts to ensure that peace and stability returns to virtually all communities in Kaduna State.

The governor said, “I wish to extend my hearty congratulations to my Muslim brothers and sisters across the world on the special occasion of Eid-El-Kabir. It is a festival of sacrifice and thanksgiving to the Almighty Allah for his wonderful deeds in our lives. We adore Him fo