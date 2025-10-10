No fewer than 15 members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist group have been killed when troops of Operation Hadin Kai successfully repelled a coordinated attack in Ngamdu area of Kaga local government area of Borno State.

Advertisement

The successful repel of the attackers followed a swift response by forces on ground and reinforcement elements from the 29 Task Force Brigade.

A statement issued to journalists on Friday in Maiduguri by the media information officer, Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai North-East Operations, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said the terrorists employed Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), armed drones, and command-initiated Improvised Explosive Devices, targeting troops and own platforms.

Advertisement

Uba said despite the intensity of the attack, troops held their ground and responded with superior firepower, inflicting significant losses on the terrorists.

The OPHK spokesman said unfortunately, own troops recorded four Killed in Action (KIA) and five Wounded in Action (WIA), adding that some Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles and Gun Trucks (GTs) sustained varying degrees of damage during the encounter.

Lieutenant Colonel Uba said, “The terrorists attempted to prevent reinforcements and inflict further casualties by planting multiple IEDs along the Ngamdu–Damaturu Main Supply Route (MSR). This necessitated a temporary closure of the MSR, as engineers swiftly responded to clear 3 IED-laden spots. Following successful clearance, the MSR has now been reopened to both military and civilian movement.

“In response to the attack, troops were immediately resupplied with critical logistics, including MRAP tyres and ammunition, to sustain operations and restore full mobility. Credible intelligence confirms heavy terrorist casualties, with reports indicating mass burials of about 15 bodies conveyed in pushcarts by the terrorists for burial around Bula Wura, near Wasaram.

“As part of continued efforts to dominate the area, 29 Task Force Brigade has launched fighting patrols and exploitation operations aimed at denying the terrorists freedom of action and consolidating operational gains.”

He said the gallantry and resilience of the troops have been commended and the public assured that normalcy would be sustained with operations ongoing to maintain peace and security in the area.