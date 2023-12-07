No fewer than 152 candidates were illegally smuggled into the recent 7,325 teachers recruitment without writing the assessment test conducted by the Katsina state government.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Zainab Musa Musawa disclosed this to journalists shortly after the executive council meeting presided over by Governor Umar Dikko Radda yesterday.

She said the government has assigned a special committee to revisit the process, considering the names of omitted candidates, address scoring discrepancies and other complaints arising from the recent recruitment exercise.

Adding that doing so would not only grant offers to 22 qualified candidates whose names were omitted but remove 11 unqualified candidates who were also wrongly recruited

Musawa warned that the state governor assured to take drastic action on any officer found guilty of the discrepancies on the intended intention to deny some qualified candidates their right to join the public service as teachers.

Meanwhile, the Katsina state government said it will begin the implementation of the Treasury Single Account, TSA, in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, in the state civil service, as of January 2024.

Already, a private consulting firm, Rent Take, has been engaged to coordinate the TSA implementation, says Bashir Tanimu Gambo, the state Commissioner of Finance, who spoke after today’s Katsina State Executive Council meeting.

The commissioner explained that the company would operate for six months in the state, saying within the period Rent Take would train personnel and administrators to take over from them after their exit.

According to him, the initiative would ensure total control of all revenue coming to the state, and block financial leakages.