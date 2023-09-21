Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has appointed the state contingent to the National Youth Game (NYG) in Asaba, Delta State, to be good ambassadors of the state at the competition.

Soludo’s address to the team at their Bishop Obiefuna Retreat Centre camp, Awka, was delivered by Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, his chief of staff, just before they departed for Asaba on Wednesday.

Soludo said the athletes should be excellent in their various games and exemplary in character.

He called on them to respect and adhere to their coaches’ instructions while urging them to compete as champions that they were.

“Anambra is the light of the nation. Anambra is known for excellence. Be ambassadors of the State and see yourselves as touch bearers.

“It is important that you compete well; It is important that you win medals but importantly, you must be exemplary in character because that is what Anambra is known for,” he said.

On his part, Patrick-Estate Onyedum, Chairman of Anambra State Sports Development Commission, thanked Soludo for his support to the sports sector since the advent of his administration.

Onyedum said the team was made up of about 80 per cent of the budding athletes discovered during the Anambra School Sports Festival, held between May and June this year.

He described the team as youthful and hardworking and assured that their performance this time would surpass previous outings.

Onyedum later announced his personal reward of N50,000 for any old medallist at the competition as a motivation for the team.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Anambra team is made up of 128 athletes and 45 officials.

The State will take part in 18 sports, including Athletics, Badminton, Beach Volleyball, Chess, Cricket, Boxing, Gymnastics, Judo, Karate, Taekwondo and Table Tennis.

Others are Traditional Sport (kokowa), Scrabble, Swimming, Rugby, Volleyball, Wrestling and Weightlifting.