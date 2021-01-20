The former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, yesterday, faulted the 1999 constitution, saying that it is the biggest problem facing the country.

Sen. Jang pointed out that the 1999 constitution is loaded with lots of constitutional problems such as inadequacies, lopsidedness and injustice among others.

Jang who was also the immediate past senator representing Plateau North made this known while speaking with journalists at his residence in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

According to the elder statesman, the 1999 constitution (as amended), is problematic because, it gives some people undue advantage over the others.

He said, “The military cannot create constitution for a civil and democratic society. Such constitution, as we have now cannot stand and no matter the amendments, it will not work.

“The government must allow people to deliberate, debate and discuss The issues and questions that have arisen out of the constitution.”

Sen. Jonah Jang, who was with his former Attorney- General, Hon. Edward Pwajok (SAN), insisted that the constitution is flawed, as it does not give the minorities in the country the opportunity to rise to the seat of the Presidency.