The Edo Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnapping of Rev. Fr. Thomas Ayode in Edo State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Umoru Ozigi, disclosed this yesterday while parading seven suspects arrested for various crimes across the state.

He said the suspects were arrested across the state for armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, and car snatching, among other crimes and criminality.

“The Command has responded to the unfortunate incident of the kidnap of Rev. Fr. Thomas Ayode by rejigging the security architecture in the area in synergy with the Community through the

deployment of a Unit of Police Mobile Force (PMF).

“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the Reverend Father.

Ozigi added that efforts are ongoing to rescue the Reverend Father unhurt, apprehend other suspects, and bring them to justice.

He assured us that all the suspects arrested would be charged in court as soon as the investigation is completed.

Recalled that Rev. Fr. Oyode, the Rector of Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary School, Ivanokpodi, in Agenegbode, Etsako East local government of Edo state, was kidnapped last Sunday by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The kidnappers have contacted the Diocese of Auchi and demanded a ransom of N200 million.

The gunmen stormed the seminary at about 7 pm, during their evening prayers, and Benediction kidnapped the Priest and whisked him into Bush.