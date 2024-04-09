Two brothers identified as Mr Ogbonna Fidelis Anene and Ogbonna John Onyeka were gruesomely murdered last Sunday on their way from farm in an Enugu community.

In a reaction, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu issued an immediate quit order to remnant of criminal elements in the state, saying they either leave town or meet their waterloo.

Uzuegbu stressed that there would be no relenting in the effort to totally flush them out of the state.

He stated this yesterday when he led a team of battle tested police operatives to Adani in Uzo-Uwani LGA where two brothers, Mr. Ogbonna Fidelis Anene, aged 33, and Ogbonna John Onyeka, aged 25, were gruesomely murdered on their way going from the farm on Sunday.

Kanayo Uzuegbu, while expressing sadness over the ugly incident, assured the people of Adani that a crack squad had been sent after the perpetrators to bring them under the full weight of the law, while also reinforcing security in the boundary local government area.

He commended Governor Peter Mbah for his determination to rid the state of all criminal elements, noting that the governor’s support and investment in security was responsible for the state’s status as one of the safest federating units in the country.

The CP asked the natives to go about their lawful businesses, assuring the resolve of the security agencies to secure them both at home and in their farmlands.

He, however, appealed to the people to be vigilant and assist security agents with relevant information of any suspicious persons or criminal activities in their environment.